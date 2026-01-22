KI logo
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures at least 11, including 3 children

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures at least 11, including 3 children
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 22, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

A Russian drone and missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured at least 11 people, including three children, local authorities said on Jan. 22.

The cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under attack in the afternoon on Jan. 22, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

A Russian missile damaged a two-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, injuring at least 11 people, including three children, aged one-and-a-half, eight, and 10, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Rescuers continue to examine the strike site and assist those affected, the State Emergency Service said on Jan. 22.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 22, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 22, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 22, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 22, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

Hanzha also reported that a multi-story residential building was hit in Dnipro, with a fire broke out in two apartments. At the time of publication, there was no information on civilian casualties.

The attack came amid Russia's mass attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which left thousand of Ukrainians without electricity and heating.

Scheduled power outages are in effect in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast according to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

