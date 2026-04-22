At least 4 killed, 79 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed four people and injured 79 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on April 21.

Russian forces launched 215 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 189 were downed or jammed, the Air Force reported on April 21. Of the total launched, they tallied roughly 140 were Shahed-type drones.

In Sumy Oblast, on the northern border, Russian strikes killed one 59-year-old man in Yampil, a village in the oblast's far northwest and injured a 17-year-old girl in neighboring Putyvl. Drone strikes throughout the oblast injured another 30 residents.

In neighboring Kharkiv Oblast, strikes on the village of Cherkaski Tyshky killed a 59-year-old man. A combination of glide bomb and drone attacks injured a total of 20 others throughout the oblast.

Strikes on Zaporizhzhya Oblast killed one and injured eight, reported Governor Ivan Fedorov. At least one of the strikes was on a railway junction point, where it killed an engineer, according to Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, amid a broader campaign against Ukraine's train system.

Governor Vadym Filashkin reported nine residents injured in Russian strikes in free Donetsk Oblast but did not specify locations or circumstances.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces hit a civilian microbus with a drone, injuring three passengers. Two others were injured in Russian attacks on the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha tallied.

Russian drone, artillery and air strikes hit 38 municipalities in Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson itself, which is perched on the Dnipro River where it forms the front line. Strikes killed one civilian and injured six others throughout the day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.