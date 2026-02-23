KI logo
War

At least 4 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
At least 4 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 23, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least four people have been killed and 26 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 23.

Russia launched 126 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 105 drones. At least 20 drones and the missile made it through, striking 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 20-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man and injured three others. Two of the injured are in critical condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Kiper said that industrial, energy, and civil infrastructure facilities were hit. One of the drones hit an apartment in a high-rise building, but did not detonate.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and four others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian Forces carried out 754 strikes on 44 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Fedorov added.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in Druzhkivka and one in Kramatorsk in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, injuring five people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A multistory apartment building and 15 houses were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes targeted a health resort in the Pavlohrad district, injuring a man overnight on Feb. 23. In a separate Russian attack on the Nikopol district, three women were injured, while another woman was injured in a strike on the Synelnykove district on Feb. 22, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drone strikes injured a 44-year-old woman in the village of Pechenihy and a 69-year-old man in the village of Podoly over the past day. A 55-year-old-man also suffered injuries in a Russian attack on the regional center of Kharkiv on the morning of Feb. 23, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian guided bomb attack on the Sumy community injured a 36-year-old man, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. The governor added that Russian forces targeted 21 settlements over the past day.

read also

‘The attack was organized by Russia’ — Suspected terrorist strike in Lviv kills police officer, injures 25
A woman has been arrested in connection to a suspected terrorist attack that killed a police officer and injured 25 others in the Western city of Lviv in the early hours of Sunday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesDrone attackGuided bombOdesa OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKherson OblastKharkiv OblastSumy Oblast
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 23
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

'Mr Nobody Against Putin' wins BAFTA award for best documentary.

The documentary has received wide acclaim for the fact that it shows how the war against Ukraine is not just "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war" but a war sustained by both a climate of fear and open support among the populace within Russia.

Sunday, February 22
Iran signs secret missile deal with Russia, FT reports.

The arms deal was signed in Moscow in December, and requires Russia to send Iran 500 "Verba" Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPADS) launch units and 2,500 9M336 surface-to-air missiles over three years, the Financial Times reported.

Show More

Editors' Picks