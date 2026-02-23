At least 4 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four people have been killed and 26 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 23.

Russia launched 126 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 105 drones. At least 20 drones and the missile made it through, striking 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 20-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man and injured three others. Two of the injured are in critical condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Kiper said that industrial, energy, and civil infrastructure facilities were hit. One of the drones hit an apartment in a high-rise building, but did not detonate.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and four others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian Forces carried out 754 strikes on 44 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Fedorov added.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in Druzhkivka and one in Kramatorsk in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, injuring five people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A multistory apartment building and 15 houses were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes targeted a health resort in the Pavlohrad district, injuring a man overnight on Feb. 23. In a separate Russian attack on the Nikopol district, three women were injured, while another woman was injured in a strike on the Synelnykove district on Feb. 22, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drone strikes injured a 44-year-old woman in the village of Pechenihy and a 69-year-old man in the village of Podoly over the past day. A 55-year-old-man also suffered injuries in a Russian attack on the regional center of Kharkiv on the morning of Feb. 23, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian guided bomb attack on the Sumy community injured a 36-year-old man, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. The governor added that Russian forces targeted 21 settlements over the past day.