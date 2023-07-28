Minister: At least 3 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro.

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three people were injured in the Russian strike that damaged a high-rise apartment building in Dnipro on July 28, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"As of 9:30 p.m., three people sought medical help," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Rescue services and the police are working on the site. The apartments are being checked. People are receiving the necessary assistance."

The city was hit at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren. According to the footage provided by witnesses to the Kyiv Independent, as well as footage shared on social media, an apartment building in the city sustained heavy damage in the attack.

Around the same time as the explosions were reported, the Air Force announced the threat of a ballistic missile attack in eastern and southern regions.