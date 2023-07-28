Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minister: At least 3 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro.

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 10:21 PM 2 min read
At least three people were injured in the Russian strike that damaged a high-rise apartment building in Dnipro on July 28, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"As of 9:30 p.m., three people sought medical help," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Rescue services and the police are working on the site. The apartments are being checked. People are receiving the necessary assistance."

The city was hit at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren. According to the footage provided by witnesses to the Kyiv Independent, as well as footage shared on social media, an apartment building in the city sustained heavy damage in the attack.

Around the same time as the explosions were reported, the Air Force announced the threat of a ballistic missile attack in eastern and southern regions.

A high-rise building in Dnipro damaged in a Russian attack on July 28, 2023. (Photo provided to the Kyiv Independent by witnesses on the ground)
A high-rise building in Dnipro damaged in a Russian attack on July 28, 2023. (Photo provided to the Kyiv Independent by witnesses on the ground)
Why Russia’s war in Ukraine is not “Putin’s war” (VIDEO)
The co-founder and senior editor of the Kyiv Independent Oleksiy Sorokin debunks one of the most popular misconceptions about Russia’s war against Ukraine.The Kyiv Independent: Opinion is a series of videos where our journalists share their thoughts on various political, social, and other issues.
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
