At least 1 killed, 52 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 52 others overnight on May 1, according to local authorities.

Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 210 drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. It reported downing 190 drones.

The overnight attack continued into the day, with monitoring channels reporting that as of around 10:42 a.m., more than 30 Shahed-type drones entered Ukrainian airspace, suggesting the start of a mass day attack.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities reported. The victim, a 65-year-old civilian man, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a drone.

The attacks also damaged 15 houses, six residential buildings, an administrative building, a post office, a bus, and a vehicle. Firefighters came under a double-tap attack while extinguishing a fire at a post office; though they were not injured.

In Odesa, 25 people, including two children, were injured in Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukraine's Emergency Services reported. One apartment on the 16th floor was destroyed, while the 12th floor of a separate building was damaged. Russian forces also struck port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

In Sumy Oblast, at least 15 civilians were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported. A drone strike on a bus injured a 39-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, while separate drone and mortar attacks wounded five more men aged 36 to 58 and a 54-year-old woman.

A 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries, while two women expirienced acused stress following Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitaliy Kim reported. Russian repeated strikes complicated rescue operations.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured as Russian forces targeted three settlements with drones and artillery, local authorities reported. The attacks were carried out nearly 20 times.