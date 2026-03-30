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At least 4 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

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by Kollen Post
At least 4 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 30, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least four people have been killed and 35 injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said on March 30.

Russia launched an Iskander ballistic missile and 164 drones at Ukraine overnight, including around 90 Shahed-type long-range drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 150 of the drones.

At least 12 drones and the missile evaded defenses and struck seven locations. The fall of debris was recorded at two locations, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, nearly 70% of which is under Russian occupation, Russian attacks killed three people and wounded 21 others over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one and injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram. Shortly after, a strike on a civilian minibus injured another, the local military administration reported.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported three people injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast. In neighboring Sumy Oblast, three people were injured, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian strike on the Nikopol district injured four people, while a separate attack on the Synelnykove district wounded a 23-year-old woman, Govenor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russia also continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo reported power outages in seven oblasts and urged Ukrainians to limit electricity use, particularly between 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. local time.

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Russian attackKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastEnergy infrastructureEnergy
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Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

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