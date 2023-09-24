Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to meet in Spain in October

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2023 8:00 PM 1 min read
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives an interview in Yerevan on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Karen Minasyan / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Granada, Spain, with the leaders of France, Germany, and the European Council on Oct. 5, according to reports following an announcement from the Armenian Security Council.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel will be present at the summit.

Ahead of the talks, officials from the four nations and the European Council plan to meet in Brussels on Sept. 26.

Armenian Security Secretary Armen Grigoryan will meet with Azerbaijani Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev will meet with advisers to Macron, Scholz, and Michel to prepare for the Oct. 5 summit.

Pashinyan and Aliyev last met in Brussels in July.

On Sept. 20, the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered to the Azerbaijani military in exchange for a Russian-brokered ceasefire after one day of attacks by Azerbaijani forces.

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as Azerbaijani territory under international law. Its population of 120,000 is predominantly Armenian.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
