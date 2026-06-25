Apple removes Russia's biggest social network from App Store

Russia's largest social media platform, VK, along with other applications belonging to the company, disappeared from Apple's App Store on June 25, the Kyiv Independent confirmed.

The removal affects a total of 16 applications operated by the VK holding company. The company runs Russia's largest homegrown social media platform, a central part of the country's online ecosystem.

VK is owned by Russian state-linked entities and business conglomerates.

As access to Western social media platforms has been restricted in recent years, VK's influence has expanded, making it a major channel for information distribution and state-backed narratives.

The company said Apple removed the applications without prior warning.

"VK has never been subject to sanctions and has never appeared on any sanctions lists, as confirmed by numerous opinions from international and U.S. legal experts," the company said.

VK added that users who have already installed the applications on Apple devices will still be able to use them. However, the company warned that push notifications will no longer function because of the apps' removal from the App Store.

The move also affects Max, the state-backed messaging platform developed as part of Russia's efforts to create a national digital ecosystem independent of Western technology companies.

Max disappeared from the App Store on June 3. The application no longer appears in search results, while direct links to its App Store page return an error message.

Apple said the removal of Max was related to compliance with sanctions and that it operates in accordance with the laws and regulations of the countries where it conducts business.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the decision.

"For those who are truly active users of the service, there's always an instant solution to the problem: switch to Android," Peskov told reporters on June 25.

The disappearance of VK's apps comes as Russia accelerates efforts to build a state-controlled digital environment.

In June 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation establishing a national digital platform centered on the Max messenger and integrated with government services.

Russian authorities have promoted the platform as part of a broader drive for technological sovereignty. Human rights advocates, however, have warned that the system could significantly expand the state's surveillance capabilities.