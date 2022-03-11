Andriy Shevchenko: Putin won't stop at Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

To all our friends in the West: We know that you want to postpone a possible direct engagement, a direct war with the Russians… I’d like to be wrong, but I think it’s quite obvious that the direction we are heading in… is a direct war and direct action between Russia and NATO. So, the sooner we start acting together, the sooner we close the skies over Ukraine, the more civilian lives we can save and the more chances we give to the peace process in general.

Editor’s Note: Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s former Ambassador to Canada, spoke at a March 9 webinar titled “Live from Kyiv: The Battle for Ukraine." New Pathway recorded the main take-aways from the webinar. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.