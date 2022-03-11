Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Opinion, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Vladimir Putin, NATO
Edit post

Andriy Shevchenko: Putin won't stop at Ukraine

March 11, 2022 7:12 AM 1 min read
Andriy Shevchenko
Andriy Shevchenko
Ihor Mozhaev holds a special chair of his handicapped daughter Maria (12) who died under the rubble of his house in Markhalivka, near Kyiv, on March 5, 2022. On March 4 he was lying on his bed when at nearly 15:00 an airstrike demolished his home and buried him under rubble. Luckily neighbors came quickly and dug him out as well as his two grandchildren (7 and 8 years old). Unfortunately, his wife, his mother-in-law, daughter, and three other relatives and friends of the family died on the spot. (Volodymyr Petrov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

To all our friends in the West: We know that you want to postpone a possible direct engagement, a direct war with the Russians… I’d like to be wrong, but I think it’s quite obvious that the direction we are heading in… is a direct war and direct action between Russia and NATO. So, the sooner we start acting together, the sooner we close the skies over Ukraine, the more civilian lives we can save and the more chances we give to the peace process in general.

Continue reading on New Pathway.

Editor’s Note: Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s former Ambassador to Canada, spoke at a March 9 webinar titled “Live from Kyiv: The Battle for Ukraine." New Pathway recorded the main take-aways from the webinar. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.

Andriy Shevchenko is Ukraine’s former Ambassador to Canada who is currently serving with Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is an officer in the reserves.Read more
