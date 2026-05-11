Ukraine gives Russia POW exchange list, seeks US guarantees for deal, Zelensky says

Ukraine has transferred lists of prisoners of war to Russia for a planned exchange and expects the United States to help ensure the deal is carried out, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11.

The statement comes amid uncertainty surrounding the proposed exchange after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on May 9 that Kyiv had not submitted any proposals regarding a swap.

"The lists have been submitted, and we expect the American side to be active in ensuring the implementation of this agreement," Zelensky said following a briefing from Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 a surprise prisoner exchange and temporary ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine for May 9–11, timed around Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

"The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day, but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," Trump wrote. "This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country."

Umerov traveled to Miami on May 7 for talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner focused on the exchange and broader efforts to revive stalled peace negotiations with Russia.

The visit took place as U.S.-mediated peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow have remained frozen for more than two months, with Washington increasingly focused on the conflict with Iran.

According to Zelensky, Umerov also discussed possible formats for future high-level negotiations aimed at ending Russia's full-scale war during his visit to the U.S.

Putin said on May 9 that he would be willing to meet Zelensky in a third country, marking a shift from previous invitations for the Ukrainian president to travel to Moscow for talks.