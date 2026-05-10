Germany skeptical of Putin's proposal to make Schroeder mediator in Ukraine peace talks, media reports

Berlin has dismissed a suggestion by Russian President Vladimir Putin that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could serve as a European mediator in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters and Der Tagesspiegel reported on May 10.

The news comes after speculation that the EU would open talks with Moscow to help end the war. Putin said that if such talks were to take place, his preferred mediator would be Schroeder.

A German official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the proposal was not credible because Russia had not changed its conditions for ending the war. According to the official, an initial test would be whether Moscow was willing to extend a three-day ceasefire.

The official added that Putin had made a series of "bogus offers" aimed at dividing the Western alliance.

Opinions within the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), which Schroeder once led, are divided.

SPD politician Michael Roth, a former chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, called Putin's offer "an affront to the U.S. and a transparent maneuver."

"Anyone who seriously wants peace starts with a ceasefire," he told Der Tagesspiegel, adding that a mediator "cannot simply be Putin's buddy." Schroeder is known for maintaining close ties with Moscow and for his long-standing relationship with Putin.

In contrast, SPD politician Adis Ahmetovic expressed openness to the proposal, stressing that Europe's goal must be to have a seat at the negotiating table.

"If one condition for this is the involvement of the former German chancellor, this should be carefully considered in close consultation with our European partners and not categorically ruled out in advance," he told Der Spiegel.

Schroeder served as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, and is known for his work with Russian state-owned companies.

He has previously been reported to have received around $350,000 annually for roles including serving as chairman of the board of Nord Stream AG and as a director of the board of Russian oil producer Rosneft.