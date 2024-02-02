Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Drone attack, Drone strike, Ukraine
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 of 24 Russian drones launched overnight

by Mariia Tril February 2, 2024 10:34 AM 2 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of the 24 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and from Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported on Feb. 2.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian military has been using Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories to launch missiles and other weapons against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that at least seven Russian drones failed to reach their targets and were lost in the area.

Some 11 Russian drones were intercepted over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv oblasts overnight. Reportedly, most of them targeted critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three drones, causing a power outage that affected thousands of consumers, as well as two mines, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

According to Vilkul, around 100,000 consumers initially lost electricity due to the attack. The Energy Ministry said at around 10 a.m. local time that problems with energy supply had been solved.

Ukraine war latest: EU leaders agree to $54 billion funding for Kyiv; Russian ship sunk near occupied Crimea
Key developments on Feb. 1: * All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine * Military intelligence: Russian missile ship sunk off occupied Crimea. * Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson * White House won’t discuss separating aid to Ukraine f…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

All the 113 miners who were trapped underground had been brought to the surface, Vilkul said.

Russia also shelled the Marhanets and Myrove communities in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district. There were no casualties reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements, damaging residential buildings, houses, agricultural enterprises, and power lines, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Engineers restored the power supply for over 1,600 consumers in the Bohodukhiv district. Some 15,600 accounting points in 64 settlements remain without power.

Russia forces launched 279 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing two people and injuring six, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 26 times.

The city of Kropyvnytskyi and the adjacent district in Kirovohrad Oblast also suffered from Russian drone strikes overnight. According to Governor Andrii Raikovych, there were no casualties.

Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.