Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 of 24 Russian drones launched overnight

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of the 24 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and from Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported on Feb. 2.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian military has been using Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories to launch missiles and other weapons against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that at least seven Russian drones failed to reach their targets and were lost in the area.

Some 11 Russian drones were intercepted over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv oblasts overnight. Reportedly, most of them targeted critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three drones, causing a power outage that affected thousands of consumers, as well as two mines, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

According to Vilkul, around 100,000 consumers initially lost electricity due to the attack. The Energy Ministry said at around 10 a.m. local time that problems with energy supply had been solved.

All the 113 miners who were trapped underground had been brought to the surface, Vilkul said.

Russia also shelled the Marhanets and Myrove communities in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district. There were no casualties reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements, damaging residential buildings, houses, agricultural enterprises, and power lines, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Engineers restored the power supply for over 1,600 consumers in the Bohodukhiv district. Some 15,600 accounting points in 64 settlements remain without power.

Russia forces launched 279 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing two people and injuring six, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 26 times.

The city of Kropyvnytskyi and the adjacent district in Kirovohrad Oblast also suffered from Russian drone strikes overnight. According to Governor Andrii Raikovych, there were no casualties.