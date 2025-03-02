Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drone attack, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 20 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 10:01 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on March 2, 2025. (Photo: Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 20, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 2.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 63 of the 79 drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said.

Drones were intercepted over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Ten people, including a child, were also injured in strikes against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 51-year-old man was injured and subsequently hospitalized after a drone strike in the village of Petropavlivka, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Multiple settlements in the region were targeted not only with drones but also with guided aerial bombs.

One woman in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury in a drone attack and was later discharged, Governor Serhii Tiurin reported. Ten homes were also damaged in the attack.

A 31-year-old woman was injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Local authorities recorded damage to at least 18 homes, apartments, and cars.

Russian forces carried out over 450 strikes on the partially occupied region over the past day, including not only drone but also artillery strikes.

Nineteen Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy Oblast, the local military administration reported. No casualties were given.

Since the start of 2025, Russian forces have launched 575 drones at the region, frequently targeting civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, hospitals, and other vital services.

‘As long as Russia is advancing, the war will continue’— military analyst Rob Lee on what awaits Ukraine in 2025
As Ukraine entered its fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war, it was geopolitics, not the war itself, that dominated headlines, as Kyiv’s relationship with new U.S. President Donald Trump nosedived over a proposed minerals deal. In the meantime though, the battlefield continues to rage on multiple…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:35 PM
Video

Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.