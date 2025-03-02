Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 20 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 20, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 2.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 63 of the 79 drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said.

Drones were intercepted over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Ten people, including a child, were also injured in strikes against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 51-year-old man was injured and subsequently hospitalized after a drone strike in the village of Petropavlivka, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Multiple settlements in the region were targeted not only with drones but also with guided aerial bombs.

One woman in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury in a drone attack and was later discharged, Governor Serhii Tiurin reported. Ten homes were also damaged in the attack.

A 31-year-old woman was injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Local authorities recorded damage to at least 18 homes, apartments, and cars.

Russian forces carried out over 450 strikes on the partially occupied region over the past day, including not only drone but also artillery strikes.

Nineteen Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy Oblast, the local military administration reported. No casualties were given.

Since the start of 2025, Russian forces have launched 575 drones at the region, frequently targeting civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, hospitals, and other vital services.