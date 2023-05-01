Air defense downs 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russia on May 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 15 out of 18 air-launched cruise missiles of Х-101/Х-555 types, according to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Russian forces launched the attack at 2:30 a.m. Kyiv time on May 1 using strategic aircraft, nine Tu-95 aircraft and two Tu-160 aircraft, according to Zaluzhnyi's statement.

During the air raid alert, explosions were reported in Kyiv as Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens.

No casualties or infrastructure destruction was reported in the preliminary reports from the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The air raid alert lasted approximately three hours in Kyiv, according to the statement.