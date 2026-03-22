Russian attacks kill 6, injure 29 in Ukraine over past day, first responders targeted in double-tap strike

The story has been updated to include details about the Odesa railway accident.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least six civilians and injured at least 29 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 22.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted 127 out of the 139 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Eight drones struck seven locations, and debris from downed drones was also recorded at seven sites.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and six were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes during the past day and overnight, according to the region's governor, Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Sumy, first responders were targeted in a Russian double-tap attack. A fire engine was damaged, but there were no casualties among the staff, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Overall, five people were injured in Sumy Oblast over the past day, according to the region's military administration.

Two people were killed and eight others were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov.

Overall, Russian forces carried out 700 strikes on 39 settlements across Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the 24-hour period. As of March 22 morning, the attacks were still ongoing.

A 31-year-old man was injured during Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

One person was killed and six were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Houses, power lines, and utility structures were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and three others were injured following Russian aerial attacks and artillery strikes on multiple towns and villages. Critical and other civilian infrastructure, as well as residential areas, were targeted, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Due to the threat of a Russian drone attack, an accident occurred overnight on March 22 on the Odesa railway during a train stop and passenger evacuation, Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported. A conductor was fatally struck by an oncoming train that was also heading to its evacuation stop, and one passenger was injured.



Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi identified the conductor as 19-year-old Ilona Vovk, who had completed an internship in Germany and was conducting her first full trips with the railway.