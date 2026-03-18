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50% of Ukrainians now view Hungary as hostile nation, survey finds

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
50% of Ukrainians now view Hungary as hostile nation, survey finds
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes a speech in Budapest, Hungary, on March 15, 2026. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)

Half of Ukrainians consider Hungary a hostile nation, according to a survey conducted by Gradus Research Company and shared with the Kyiv Independent on March 18.

The findings place Hungary alongside countries widely viewed in Ukraine as aligned with Russia's war effort, including Iran (52%), North Korea (57%), and Belarus (72%).

Russia itself was excluded from the list of potentially hostile nations in the poll.

The results come as tensions escalate between Kyiv and Budapest over the Druzhba pipeline, a key route that transported Russian crude to Central Europe before being damaged in a Russian attack.

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Hungarian rhetoric toward Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks amid a domestic election campaign. Prime Minister Viktor Orban — widely regarded as one of the EU's most Kremlin-friendly leaders — faces growing pressure as his ruling Fidesz party trails opposition forces.

Hungarian parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 12.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 respondents aged 18–60 between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, found that 50% of Ukrainians viewed Hungary as hostile — a 3% increase compared with March 2025.

The results, however, do not reflect the most recent developments in bilateral relations.

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Budapest blocked the European Union's proposed 20th sanctions package against Russia on Feb. 23, as well as a planned 90-billion-euro ($107-billion) macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, linking its support to the resumption of oil transit through Druzhba.

At the beginning of March, Orban also threatened to use "force" over the pipeline dispute.

Hungarian authorities further detained and expelled seven employees of a Ukrainian state-owned bank in early March on suspicion of money laundering, a move widely interpreted in Ukraine as politically motivated.

Countries ranking above Hungary in the survey have directly or indirectly supported Moscow's war effort. Iran has supplied Russia with attack drones, North Korea has provided ammunition and military personnel, and Belarus remains the Kremlin's closest regional ally.

Hungary has repeatedly used its veto power within the European Union to delay sanctions against Russia and assistance to Ukraine, a tactic analysts say Budapest employs to secure political and financial concessions from Brussels.

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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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