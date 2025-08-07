Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

2 Russian-recruited minors detained for deadly bombing in Ukraine

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
2 Russian-recruited minors detained for deadly bombing in Ukraine
Two Ukrainian minors, a 17-year-old boy and girl, are accused of involvement in the detonation of an improvised explosive device in one of the districts in Zhytomyr city on Aug. 5, 2025. (Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast)

Ukrainian law enforcement detained two minors recruited by Russia who carried out a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr city earlier this week, killing one man and seriously injuring another, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 7.

The SBU regularly reports detentions of suspected Russian agents, exposing and preventing terrorist acts prepared by Russian security services against military and civilian targets.

As of April, some 22% of Ukrainians recruited by Russia to prepare sabotage acts or terrorist attacks in the country were minors.

A boy and girl, both aged 17, are accused of involvement in the detonation of an improvised explosive device in one of the districts in Zhytomyr on Aug. 5.

According to investigators, the two were seeking easy money and were recruited by Russia via Telegram channels. Following instructions from a Russian handler, they allegedly assembled the explosive device themselves.

"To maximize casualties, they filled the device with screws and equipped it with a mobile phone configured for remote detonation by Russian intelligence services," the SBU said.

The suspects planted the bomb at coordinates provided by the handler and concealed a phone camera at the scene, enabling Russia to monitor the location in real time, according to the SBU. Once the intended targets arrived, the device was remotely detonated.

If convicted, the minors could face life imprisonment.

Putin, Trump to meet in coming days, Moscow says as US sanctions deadline draws near
Preparations for the meeting are underway, and the venue has already been agreed upon, Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineWarRussiaZhytomyr OblastRussian IntelligenceUkrainian children
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks