Ukrainian drones reportedly strike aerospace plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast; officials claim 1 killed, 2 injured

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, Tim Zadorozhnyy
What appears to be an explosion at an industrial plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on Aug. 11. (Supernova Plus/Telegram)

A drone strike on an aerospace plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast killed one person and injured two overnight on Aug. 11, Governor Gleb Nikitin said.

The attack targeted industrial facilities in two areas, including the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant, a defense enterprise that produces optical, electronic, and navigation systems for military vehicles, aircraft, and missiles.

The plant is under sanctions from the EU, the U.S., Ukraine, and New Zealand.

"Last night, an attack by the enemy (Ukrainian drones) was carried out on two industrial zones in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Their target is our industrial enterprises," Nikitin said.

"Specialists are currently working on site, the mayor of Arzamas, Alexander Shchelokov, is coordinating the situation, and necessary work is being organized together with the plant management."

Explosions were also reported in the nearby city of Dzerzhinsk.

Arzamas lies about 759 kilometers (471 miles) from Ukraine's border. Kyiv has not commented on the strike, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's firepower, as it continues to wage its war.

On Aug. 10, a Ukrainian drone hit the Lukoil-Ukhta oil refinery in Russia's Komi Republic, roughly 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine. On Aug. 5, drones struck the Tatsinskaya railway station in Rostov Oblast.

