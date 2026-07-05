Zelensky warns Russia preparing 'new massive strike' on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing another large-scale attack against Ukraine, urging civilians to heed air raid alerts and calling on allies to accelerate deliveries of Patriot air defense missiles.

Speaking during his nightly address on July 5, Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence indicated Moscow was planning a new wave of strikes, just days after Russia launched its largest aerial assault on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion. The attack killed at least 31 people and injured more than 100 others.

"Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike," Zelensky said. "This is typical of Putin: right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara."

"Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people," he added, urging Ukrainians to "stay safe and heed any air raid alerts."

Zelensky also renewed his appeal for additional Patriot air defense missiles, warning that delays in supplying the systems were costing lives.

"Any delay with missiles for our air defense — missiles for Patriots — means the loss of lives, and it encourages Russia to continue the war," he said.

"The world has the necessary quantity and quality of air defense. What is needed are decisions to ensure real protection of lives in Ukraine," Zelensky said, adding that the United States and other allied nations should move Patriot missiles from storage into Ukrainian air defense units.

The warning comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to continue Moscow's campaign of large-scale missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities.