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Zelensky calls German ‘associate’ EU membership proposal ‘unfair,’ says Ukraine would be ‘voiceless’

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by Polina Moroziuk
Zelensky calls German ‘associate’ EU membership proposal ‘unfair,’ says Ukraine would be ‘voiceless’
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky review a military guard of honour upon Zelensky's arrival at the Chancellery on April 14, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a German proposal to grant Ukraine participation in European Union institutions without voting rights "unfair" in a letter first reported by Reuters and later confirmed by presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn on May 23.

The comments come after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed creating an interim "associate" form of EU membership for Ukraine and other candidate countries while they wait for full accession to the bloc. The proposal would allow Ukraine to participate in EU meetings and institutions without receiving full voting rights, as Brussels continues to face internal disagreements and delays over enlargement.

"It would be unfair for Ukraine to be present in the European Union, but remain voiceless," Zelensky wrote in the letter, according to Reuters.

"The time is right to move forward with Ukraine's membership in a full and meaningful way," he added.

The letter was reportedly addressed to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"We are defending Europe – fully, not ​partially, and not with half-measures," Zelensky said in the letter. "Ukraine deserves a fair approach and equal ​rights within Europe."

Ukraine became an EU candidate country in 2022, but progress on accession negotiations has stalled for nearly a year.

Hungary has blocked the opening of accession negotiation clusters, though it is not the only EU member state to have raised objections over enlargement.

In a letter dated May 18 previously seen by the Kyiv Independent, Merz argued that the EU enlargement process "takes much too long" and proposed a new interim status for Ukraine, Moldova, and Western Balkan candidates to maintain momentum toward eventual full membership.

Merz also reiterated Germany's support for Ukraine eventually becoming a "full member" of the bloc and called for all six accession negotiation clusters to open "immediately, and without delay."

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Germany’s Merz proposes radical EU membership shakeup to give hope to Ukraine, Moldova, Western Balkans
Beyond Hungary: New obstacles emerge in Ukraine’s EU membership push
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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