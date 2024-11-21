Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russia pre-notified US of 'Oreshnik' missile strike before attack on Dnipro

by Sonya Bandouil November 22, 2024 12:47 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The V750 VU surface-to-air missile rocket launcher displayed at the museum on Aug. 27, 2020. The Zánka Military Museum is an outdoor display containing a variety of armory used by the Hungarian defense forces. Zánka is a village in Veszprém County situated on the shores of Lake Balaton, 150 km southwest of the capital, Budapest, Hungary. (Paul Lakatos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia gave the U.S. a brief advance warning of the intermediate-range ballistic missile strike on Dnipro before the attack, according to comments a U.S. administration official made at a briefing on Nov. 21.

“The United States was pre-notified briefly before the launch, through nuclear risk reduction channels,” Defense Department Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

The warning, sent 30 minutes before the launch, was also confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The U.S. had previously alerted Ukraine and its allies that Russia might test such an experimental missile.

In the early hours of Nov. 21, a country-wide air raid alert sounded due to the threat of ballistic missiles, and later, the launch of several Russian Tu-95MS bomber aircraft.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, the attack targeted the city of Dnipro using a number of different missile types.

Late on Nov. 21, Putin said in a televised address that the attack was a test of Russia's "newest missile," an IRBM called "Oreshnik."

Russia regularly uses close, and short range ballistic missiles in aerial attacks against Ukraine, but IRBMs and ICBMs are far larger, can be equipped with nuclear payloads, and are designed to hit targets at far longer ranges.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
