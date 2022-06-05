Zelensky visits Ukraine's frontline positions in Soledar, Lysychansk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he visited two cities near the frontline of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. "I went with the head of [my] office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelensky said in his nightly address. "I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support." The city of Soledar is in Donetsk Oblast and Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region.