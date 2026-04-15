Zelensky meets Meloni in Italy amid European diplomatic tour

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome on April 15 for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, continuing his diplomatic tour across Europe.

Meloni welcomed Zelensky at her official residence, Rome's Chigi Palace, before the talks. The Ukrainian president is also scheduled to meet his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella.

The Italian prime minister said earlier this week she would reiterate her country's support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

Italy provided Ukraine with 12 defense aid packages between 2022 and 2025 and pledged to continue its military support this year.

Recent weeks saw Zelensky make a series of diplomatic visits across Europe to conclude bilateral agreements and drum up support for Ukraine amid Russia's all-out invasion.

The Ukrainian president visited Norway and Germany on April 14, penning deals on joint weapons production and securing pledges for additional air defenses.

Kyiv is seeking closer cooperation with Europe as U.S. attention shifts to its war with Iran, now under a tenuous ceasefire.

The Middle East conflict also underscored a growing rift between Washington and its European allies.

Europe refused to join the U.S. in its war effort and send warships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key corridor for about a quarter of global oil trade — prompting Trump to threaten to withdraw from NATO.

Meloni, Italy's right-wing leader who has long supported Trump, also sought to distance herself from the U.S. president after his disparaging remarks toward Pope Leo XIV. Trump lashed out at Meloni in response, calling her comments "shocking."