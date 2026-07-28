Zelensky arrives in US, expects to meet Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 28 that he had arrived in the U.S. for an official visit.

“I’m already in the United States,” he wrote on Telegram. “My schedule includes meetings with President (Donald) Trump, his team, and those who can support our defense. Our number one priority is ballistic missile defense and strategic cooperation with the United States. Peace must come closer.”

Zelensky is expected to meet Trump at 9.30 a.m. Washington D.C. time at the Oval Office, according to the official White House calendar.

Zelensky and Trump are also planning to attend U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral at 2 p.m. Washington D.C. time.

Among the issues expected to be discussed is another attempt to arrange direct talks between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine and the U.S. are coordinating a new round of peace proposals to present to Moscow, hoping that changing war dynamics could create the opportunity to push Russia toward negotiations, Ukrainian and U.S. officials told the Kyiv Independent.