Zelensky: The Crimean Bridge must be neutralized

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a speech at the Aspen Security Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Crimean bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine and must be "neutralized."

"The Crimean Bridge is not just a logistical road. This is the road that is used to feed the war with ammunition. And it militarizes the Crimean Peninsula. This is an enemy facility built outside international law, so understandably, it is a [military] objective," President Zelensky stated. "And any target that is bringing war must be neutralized."

The President also emphasized that the counteroffensive is progressing more slowly than expected because the operation started later than originally planned. According to Zelensky, Russia had more time to mine Ukrainian land and build several lines of defense.

Despite the challenges, however, Ukraine is moving forward.

Earlier this week, Russia claimed Ukraine was responsible for explosions reported early on July 17 at the Crimean Bridge, which connects Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast.

Two blasts were reported by Russian media at around 3 a.m. local time.

According to Russian-installed officials in Crimea, traffic was stopped due to an “emergency” incident at the bridge’s 145th pillar. They cautioned those living in Crimea to refrain from using the bridge.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that the explosions killed a man and a woman, and injured a child.




