Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: The Crimean Bridge must be neutralized

by Rachel Amran July 22, 2023 1:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a speech at the Aspen Security Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Crimean bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine and must be "neutralized."

"The Crimean Bridge is not just a logistical road. This is the road that is used to feed the war with ammunition. And it militarizes the Crimean Peninsula. This is an enemy facility built outside international law, so understandably, it is a [military] objective," President Zelensky stated. "And any target that is bringing war must be neutralized."

The President also emphasized that the counteroffensive is progressing more slowly than expected because the operation started later than originally planned. According to Zelensky, Russia had more time to mine Ukrainian land and build several lines of defense.

Despite the challenges, however, Ukraine is moving forward.

Earlier this week, Russia claimed Ukraine was responsible for explosions reported early on July 17 at the Crimean Bridge, which connects Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast.

Two blasts were reported by Russian media at around 3 a.m. local time.

According to Russian-installed officials in Crimea, traffic was stopped due to an “emergency” incident at the bridge’s 145th pillar. They cautioned those living in Crimea to refrain from using the bridge.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that the explosions killed a man and a woman, and injured a child.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
