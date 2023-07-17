Explosions reported on Crimean Bridge

This audio is created with AI assistance

Traffic has been stopped on the Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to the Krasnodar region of Russia due to an 'emergency event' during the early hours of July 17, the Russian-installed head of Crimea announced. At least two explosions were reported.

Russian-backed local officials are stating that an 'emergency' took place in the area of the 145th pillar of the bridge from the Krasnodar region. Local Russian officials asked residents to refrain from traveling over the bridge.

Additionally, Russian media channels reported that two strikes were heard on the bridge, one at 3:04 a.m and 3:20 a.m. Two people were killed and one injured. The Kyiv Independent has not been able to verify this information.

The nature of the 'emergency' and the extent of possible destruction on the bridge is not yet known.