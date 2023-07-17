Update: Russian governor claims two killed, one injured after Crimean Bridge explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on July 17 that a man and a woman were killed and a child was reportedly injured as a result of explosions on the Crimean Bridge.

Earlier tonight, Russian-installed officials in Crimea reported that an "emergency event" had taken place in the area of the 145th pillar of the bridge from the Krasnodar region. Local Russian officials asked residents to refrain from traveling over the bridge.

Additionally, Russian media channels reported that two strikes were heard on the bridge, one at 3:04 a.m and 3:20 a.m. The Kyiv Independent has not been able to verify this information.

The nature of the 'emergency' and the extent of possible destruction on the bridge is not yet known.