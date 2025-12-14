KI logo
Australia

Zelensky says 'terror must never prevail' after mass shooting in Australia kills at least 12

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
People cross a street next to police vehicles after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 14, 2025. (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed solidarity with Australia following a terrorist attack in eastern Sydney on Dec. 14, which targeted the Jewish community, killing at least 12 people and injuring 29 others.

The shooting took place at Bondi Beach as hundreds gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of light. Released footage purported to show two gunmen firing from a pedestrian bridge.

One suspect has been killed, while another is in custody, ABC reported. The incident has been classified as a terrorist attack.

"We express condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wish a swift and full recovery to all those who were wounded," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Terror and hatred must never prevail — they must be defeated everywhere and every time."

Mass shootings are rare in Australia due to the country's strict gun laws. The recent attack is the deadliest since 1996, when a gunman killed 35 people and wounded 23 in an attack at the Port Arthur site in Tasmania.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

