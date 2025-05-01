The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Trump & Ukraine, Minerals, War, Ukraine's oil and gas, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky says minerals deal signing first result of talks with Trump in Vatican

by Anna Fratsyvir and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2025 7:59 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 1 that the signing of a long-awaited U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was the first concrete result of his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Vatican, calling it a “historic” outcome of their April 26 conversation.

The 15-minute conversation took place inside St. Peter’s Basilica after the two leaders encountered each other at the late pontiff’s funeral. Zelensky reportedly pressed Trump to return to his original proposal of an unconditional ceasefire as the starting point for peace talks, a move Kyiv has supported but Moscow has rejected.

The discussion marked the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since their tense February encounter in the Oval Office, during which Trump and Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized Zelensky over what they described as “a lack of gratitude for U.S. support.”

Zelensky said the minerals agreement — which sets up a joint investment fund between Kyiv and Washington — had been significantly revised during months of negotiations to ensure equal terms and benefits for both sides.

“It is now a truly equal agreement that opens the door to substantial investment in Ukraine and enables major modernization of production within the country, as well as, just as importantly, an upgrade of our legal practices,” Zelensky said.

The agreement, signed April 30 in Washington by Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, creates a reconstruction-focused fund operated as a limited partnership between the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and  the Agency for Supporting Public-Private Partnership representing Ukraine.

The future fund will be financed exclusively from new licenses. Fifty percent of revenues from new licenses in the fields of critical materials, oil, and gas, generated after the fund is created, will be directed to it, according to Svyrydenko.

The minerals deal, which now awaits ratification by Ukraine’s parliament, includes a list of 57 strategic resources and ensures compliance with Ukrainian and EU laws, addressing earlier concerns about sovereignty and conflicts with existing EU agreements. Ukrainian officials also succeeded in removing any repayment obligations for past U.S. military aid.

Opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said the deal could be voted on during parliamentary sessions between May 13-15, if all procedures are completed in time.

While the current deal doesn’t contain any security guarantees, Svyrydenko wrote on X to say that “in addition to direct financial contributions (to the fund), the deal may also provide new assistance — for example, air defense systems for Ukraine.”

Zelensky hailed the agreement as “a partnership on fair terms” and said it could attract further American support. “We expect other results from our (Vatican) talks,” he added.

‘Warms words rather than real investment’ — uncertainty surrounds newly-signed U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal
The signing of a long-awaited minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine has come after months of tense negotiations as Ukraine worked on resetting its tumultuous relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal, inked April 30, creates an investment fund and grants the United States special access
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Anna Fratsyvir, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.