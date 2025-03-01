Letter to the editor: The Oval Office fiasco was a calculated setup to humiliate Ukraine and undermine democracy

This audio is created with AI assistance

The recent Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn’t just a diplomatic disaster — it was a setup.

From the moment Zelensky walked into that room, the stage had already been set. This wasn’t about serious discussions on aid or strategy. It was about weakening Ukraine, pressuring its leader, and crafting a narrative that justifies pulling back U.S. support.

Trump’s accusation that Zelensky was “gambling with World War III” and Vice President J.D. Vance’s rebuke for supposed “ingratitude” weren’t off-the-cuff remarks. They were planned. Carefully constructed talking points designed to turn Zelensky from an ally into a liability in the eyes of the American public.

And the goal? To shift blame away from Russia, excuse future inaction, and force Ukraine into a losing position — all while making it look like Zelensky’s fault.

Let’s be clear: Zelensky didn’t walk into a discussion. He walked into a trap.

Rather than focusing on ways to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses, Trump and Vance ambushed him — portraying Ukraine as a dependent nation that demands too much and gives too little. It was an act of public humiliation, not diplomacy.

By demanding that Zelensky negotiate with Vladimir Putin — a man who has lied, invaded, and slaughtered without hesitation — Trump isn’t pushing for peace. He’s pushing for Ukrainian surrender.

No serious strategist believes that handing over territory will stop Russia’s war. History has shown us that appeasement doesn’t work. If Ukraine concedes today, Putin will push further tomorrow. The Baltics, Poland, other NATO allies — they’re all watching.

Beyond the Oval Office theatrics, there was something even more disturbing: the so-called minerals deal.

According to leaked reports, Trump’s team floated the idea that the U.S. should gain control over Ukraine’s critical natural resources in exchange for continued military aid.

Think about that for a moment. The deal wasn’t just about weakening Ukraine politically — it was about exploiting it economically.

When the U.S. helped Britain during World War II, did we demand control over its coal and steel industries? When NATO defended West Germany during the Cold War, did we insist on taking its most valuable resources?

No. Because allies don’t extort each other.

The only person who really benefits from this? Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s performance in the Oval Office played right into Kremlin propaganda — painting Ukraine as desperate, Zelensky as ungrateful, and U.S. support as a burden for America. This kind of messaging isn’t just harmful — it’s dangerous. It sends a clear signal to Putin: America’s commitment to Ukraine is weakening.

If Putin believes that, he’ll double down. More aggression, more escalation, more war.

And it won’t stop with Ukraine. If America turns its back now, Taiwan, South Korea, and NATO allies will wonder — are they next?

This wasn’t just an attack on Zelensky. It was an attack on American credibility.

Some argue that the U.S. has already done enough for Ukraine. That billions in military aid and weapons should be enough. That the American people are tired of endless commitments abroad. That’s a fair concern.

But let’s be honest: This isn’t just about Ukraine. It’s about whether the free world still stands against tyranny, or if we’re willing to let dictators redraw borders at will.

President Zelensky did not cave. He did not concede. He did not betray his country.

The question now is: Will America do the same?

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.