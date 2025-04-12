Zelensky imposes sanctions on 4 pro-Russian politicians, businessmen

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on four politicians and prominent business figures on April 12.

The decree put into effect a decision made earlier by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Included on the list are Serhii Arbuzov, former head of Ukraine's National Bank and former first deputy Prime Minister; Andriy Klyuyev, the once highly influential ex-head of Viktor Yanukovych's presidential administration who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2015; Ukrainian businessman Viktor Polishchuk; and tycoon Alyona Shevtsova.

The sanctions freeze assets and impose additional financial restrictions on the four.

Arbuzov, who is believed to have fled Ukraine for Russia in 2015 and is wanted by Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office, briefly served as acting prime minister in 2014 amid the ongoing street protests, known as the EuroMaidan Revolution.

The U.S. sanctioned Klyuyev nearly a decade ago for his role in the government of pro-Russian ousted President Yanukovych.

U.S. prosecutors have said he was among the people who paid U.S. lobbyist and political consultant Paul Manafort, who was found guilty of bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

Klyuyev is also believed to be living in Russia.