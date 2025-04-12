Russian drone attack kills 1, injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike killed one man and injured two others in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

On April 12, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle in the Dniprovskiy district, Prokudin said. The drone dropped explosives on the car, fatally wounding a 27-year-old man.

Two other men, aged 30 and 49, sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are in moderate condition, according to Prokudin.

Attack comes as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities. Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire if Russia also agrees to the terms. It has now been more than a month since the Kremlin first dismissed the ceasefire proposal.