Russian drone attack kills 1, injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

by Anna Fratsyvir April 12, 2025 5:46 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike killed one man and injured two others in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

On April 12, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle in the Dniprovskiy district, Prokudin said. The drone dropped explosives on the car, fatally wounding a 27-year-old man.

Two other men, aged 30 and 49, sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are in moderate condition, according to Prokudin.

Attack comes as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities. Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire if Russia also agrees to the terms. It has now been more than a month since the Kremlin first dismissed the ceasefire proposal.

Ukraine war latest: US envoy Witkoff proposes giving Russia ‘ownership’ of Ukrainian regions, Reuters reports
Key developments on April 11: * US envoy Witkoff proposes giving Russia ‘ownership’ of Ukrainian regions, Reuters reports * Trump urges Russia “to get moving” to end war against Ukraine * Putin meets U.S. envoy Witkoff to discuss Ukraine, Kremlin says * “Several hundred” Chinese nationals fight…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

