Zelensky: Russia forming another grouping of forces near Ukraine's northern border

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2024 12:10 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky records a video address to the world leaders in Kharkiv, Ukraine, at the printing house destroyed in a May 23 Russian strike that killed seven people. The address was published on May 26, 2024. (Presidential Office)
Russia is forming another grouping of troops near Ukraine's northern border amid the ongoing offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the world leaders on May 26.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

"Right now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast from this place from yet another attempt of the Russian assault," Zelensky said in the address recorded at the Kharkiv printing house destroyed in a Russian May 23 strike that killed seven people.

"Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometers northwest from here – they gather another group of troops near our border... The one who does all this doesn't want peace."

Zelensky emphasized the scale of Russia's daily air attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, located less than 30 kilometers from the border with Russia.

"More than a million people in this city. And every night and every day, the Russian army is shelling the city, mostly with S-300 missiles. These are air defense missiles that Russia employs to terrorize the land. There is not a single district or street in Kharkiv that hasn't suffered from this regular cruelty," the president said.

Zelensky called world leaders to participate in Ukraine's upcoming peace summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. He particularly appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden who according to reports is likely to miss the event, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose country's participance is still in question.

"Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes. The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled," said Zelensky.

While Russia has not been invited to the summit, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said that China's attendance would be very important and that Ukraine is making every effort to engage Chinese delegates in participating in the event.

The summit will be centered around Ukraine's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

According to Zelensky, over 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the global peace summit, including India.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
