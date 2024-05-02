Skip to content
Yermak: Ukraine strongly encouraging Chinese participation in upcoming global peace summit

by Sonya Bandouil May 3, 2024 2:32 AM 1 min read
EU-China summit 2023. (Open Source/Creative Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s global peace summit will be held on June 15-16, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting will take place in central Switzerland, and 160 national delegations will be invited to the talks.

While Russia has not been invited to the summit, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that China’s attendance would be very important, and that Ukraine is making every effort to engage Chinese delegates in participating in the event.

“With respect to China, we are doing everything for China to be present there. China is very important, and consultations are continuously ongoing at various levels with the participation of our partners,” Yermak said.

Ukraine is keeping diplomatic channels with China open, even though Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war. European officials have urged Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war.

Zelensky said that the summit will serve as a dialogue platform to "achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the U.N. Charter and the norms of international law."

Author: Sonya Bandouil
