Zelensky visits Kharkiv printing house destroyed in Russian attack

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 3:20 PM 2 min read
Zelensky in what remains of the printing house after the Russian missile strike on May 23, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 24 visited the Kharkiv printing house destroyed a day earlier in a Russian missile attack that killed seven people.

"Yesterday, a Russian missile strike killed seven people here," he said in a post on social media, adding: "My condolences go out to their families and friends. Twenty-one people were injured."

"The printing facility was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books were burned. A lot of children's books, educational materials, and textbooks."

According to regional authorities, Russia used S-300 missiles, fired from inside Russian territory, to strike the factory belonging to one of the largest printing facilities in Ukraine.

"Russian terror must never go unpunished. Step by step, we ensure that the Russian state bears the consequences and costs of its evil," Zelensky added.

On May 23, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again urged Kyiv's partners to provide additional Patriot air defense systems in the wake of the strike.

"This heinous attack must remind everyone around the world that Ukraine still urgently needs seven 'Patriot' systems," Kuleba said on X, thanking Germany for pledging an additional system last month.

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
