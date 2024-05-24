Zelensky visits Kharkiv printing house destroyed in Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 24 visited the Kharkiv printing house destroyed a day earlier in a Russian missile attack that killed seven people.

"Yesterday, a Russian missile strike killed seven people here," he said in a post on social media, adding: "My condolences go out to their families and friends. Twenty-one people were injured."

"The printing facility was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books were burned. A lot of children's books, educational materials, and textbooks."

One of the largest printing facilities in Kharkiv and all of Ukraine.



Yesterday, a Russian missile strike killed 7 people here. My condolences go out to their families and friends. 21 people were injured. The printing facility was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books were… pic.twitter.com/ECJsrmv7Bi — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 24, 2024

According to regional authorities, Russia used S-300 missiles, fired from inside Russian territory, to strike the factory belonging to one of the largest printing facilities in Ukraine.

"Russian terror must never go unpunished. Step by step, we ensure that the Russian state bears the consequences and costs of its evil," Zelensky added.

On May 23, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again urged Kyiv's partners to provide additional Patriot air defense systems in the wake of the strike.

"This heinous attack must remind everyone around the world that Ukraine still urgently needs seven 'Patriot' systems," Kuleba said on X, thanking Germany for pledging an additional system last month.