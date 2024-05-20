Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, India, global peace summit, Peace Negotiations, Peace talks, Peace Plan
Edit post

Modi confirms India's participation in Ukraine's Global Peace Summit

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2024 4:48 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

India will participate in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security, and development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with PTI published on May 20.

Modi has not yet confirmed his own attendance at the summit.

"The level of participation will depend on timing, logistics, and parallel commitments," Modi said.

New Delhi has been calling for a diplomatic solution Russia's war against Ukraine, while fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

Reuters: Payment problems delay Russian oil shipments to India
Payment issues have caused delays in shipments of Russian Sokol crude oil to India, forcing Indian Oil Corp (IOC) to purchase more oil from the Middle East, Reuters reported Dec. 26, citing sources close to the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

At the same time, Ukraine has sought to engage India and obtain its support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Modi highlighted that an invitation to India recognizes its significant role and contribution to international affairs.

The Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. Over 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the global peace summit.

Zelensky previously ruled out Russia's participation in the event, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

Modi said that India will "resonate the voice of the Global South" at the upcoming summit, aiming to shape the global discourse.

Bloomberg: India set to receive Russian warships despite sanctions
India will receive two Russian-made warships in the next few months as the two countries work around U.S. sanctions that have complicated purchases of Russian arms, unnamed Indian officials told Bloomberg.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.