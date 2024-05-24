Skip to content
News Feed, Joe Biden, United States, global peace summit, Ukraine, Peace Plan
Bloomberg: US President Biden likely to miss Ukraine's peace summit

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 9:39 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address in Washington, DC, US, on March 7, 2024. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden will likely miss the upcoming peace summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, Bloomberg reported on May 23, citing its undisclosed sources.

According to the news outlet, the event clashes with a campaign fundraiser he is set to attend alongside, among others, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on May 22 that cannot yet confirm Biden's participation in the peace summit.

The summit will be centered around Ukraine's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by President Volodymyr Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Over 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the global peace summit, including India.

Zelensky previously ruled out Russia's participation in the event, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

People familiar with the matter who asked not to be named told Bloomberg that Biden will attend a G7 summit to be held from June 13-15 in Italy but will fly from there to Los Angeles for the June 15 fundraiser.

Zelensky said on May 19 that he anticipates the peace summit will yield an action plan addressing three key areas: free navigation to protect port infrastructure, global food security, and Ukraine's economic development.

Additional discussions will focus on nuclear and energy security to prevent attacks on critical infrastructure, and another key point will be about the exchange of captives and return of deported children.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of involving countries from various regions, noting their influence on Russia.

"Even if they see the world differently, it is important to work to engage them because they have influence. Any kind of influence: defense – at the level of arms trade, economy – somewhere," Zelensky said.

"They have an influence on Russia. And the more such countries we have on our side – on the side of ending the war, – the more Russia will have to take it into account," he added.

Modi confirms India’s participation in Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet confirmed his own attendance. “The level of participation will depend on timing, logistics, and parallel commitments,” Modi said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
