News Feed, Pope Francis, Volodymyr Zelensky, Italy, Religion
Zelensky plans to attend Pope Francis's funeral

by Martin Fornusek April 22, 2025 11:10 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A portrait of the late Pope Francis is displayed during a mass in his honor at the Rio de Janeiro Metropolitan Cathedral on April 21, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Editor's note: The article was updated with the funeral date confirmed and with comments from presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn for the media.

President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to attend Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican, presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists on April 22, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Pope Francis died in his residence in Vatican City on Easter Monday, April 21, after a stroke and a cardiac arrest. The first Latin American pope was 88 years old at the time of his death and had led the Catholic Church since 2013.

"A visit by the president and the first lady (Olena Zelenska) is planned," Lytvyn said.

The Vatican confirmed that the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. local time on April 26. The ceremony will take place on St. Peter's Square, and Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony, marking their first international trip during Trump's second term. French President Emmanuel Macron also said he would arrive for the funeral.

Zelensky last met Pope Francis on Oct. 11, 2024, in the Vatican as part of his official tour in Europe, presenting the pontiff with an oil painting named "The Bucha Massacre – the Story of Marichka." Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022 and saw some of Russia's worst atrocities against civilians during the war.

Pope Francis has often weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war, condemning violence and urging a peaceful settlement. Some of his comments were a matter of controversy in Ukraine, as they were perceived as relativizing Russia's responsibility in the war.

During Sunday prayer on Dec. 15, 2024, Pope Francis referred to Russia and Ukraine as "brothers," while reiterating calls for peace.

Zelensky extended his condolences following the pope's death, saying: "He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support."

Pope Francis leaves a mixed legacy in wartime Ukraine, overshadowed by historic Vatican-Moscow ties
Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at 88, leaves behind a legacy as vast and varied as his global influence. Yet in Ukraine, his track record is far from positive. For many Ukrainians, the Pope’s legacy is shaped by his repeated downplaying of the gravity of Ukraine’
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek

