SBU: Russian commander who ordered killing of civilians in Bucha identified

by Nate Ostiller November 24, 2023 3:19 PM 2 min read
A cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on Oct. 7, 2023. Bucha was the site of a massacre in March 2022, and the cemetery holds the graves of many civilians killed under Russian occupation. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified a Russian commander, Aleksandr Dosyagaev, who gave order orders to kill at least four Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, in March 2022, the SBU said on Nov. 24.

Lieutenant Colonel Dosyagaev, a commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 104th Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces, was deployed in Bucha at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The officer was later awarded the "Hero of Russia" medal for his service in Ukraine, the SBU said.

While stationed in Bucha, Dosyagaev ordered the troops in his command to engage in punitive actions against the local population, which were aimed at preventing any possible resistance, as well as intimidating residents.

In one such punitive action, Dosyagaev ordered his troops to shoot and kill four civilians as they passed by.

Bucha, a small city near Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. After it was liberated, mass graves were discovered, and thousands of war crimes were documented, including the murder of hundreds of civilians.

Dosyagaev is being investigated for violating the laws of war and murder.

The Ukrainian army's strategic communications unit said in May 2022 that Dosyagaev had been killed in action while fighting in Ukraine.

The SBU acknowledged, however, that information about his possible death was being confirmed, but even if true, it would not hinder the investigation.

Author: Nate Ostiller
