Zelensky 'moving in the wrong direction' on peace talks, White House claims

President Volodymyr Zelensky is "moving in the wrong direction" in peace talks to bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on April 23.

"(U)nfortunately, President Zelensky seems to be moving in the wrong direction," Leavitt said to reporters outside the White House.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed, "Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn't (Ukraine) fight for it eleven years ago," amid reports that the U.S. could recognize Crimea as Russian in a potential peace deal.

Leavitt repeated Trump's earlier remarks, noting Ukraine would not be asked to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Well as President Trump rightfully pointed out in that statement, it was (former U.S.) President (Barack) Obama, who gave up Crimea, who allowed Russia to take it over in 2014, and so the president is not asking Ukraine to recognize Crimea, nobody has asked them to do that," she said.

The press secretary noted that Trump wants Ukraine and Russia to both make concessions and bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"What he is asking is for people to come to the negotiating table recognizing that this has been a brutal war for far too long, and in order to make a good deal, both sides have to walk away a little bit unhappy," Leavitt said.

Leavitt slammed Zelensky for speaking to the media, claiming that the negotiations should be private.

Zelensky has said Ukraine will not legally recognize Crimea as Russian territory, as the U.S. weighs recognizing Moscow's illegal occupation despite Russia's annexation violating international law.

"(U)nfortunately President Zelensky has been trying to litigate this peace negotiation in the press and that's unacceptable to (Trump), these should be closed door negotiations, the president's national security team, his adviserss have exuded significant time energy and effort to try to bring this war to an end," Leavitt said.

Earlier on April 23, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. presented a "very explicit proposal" to Ukraine and Russia on a peace deal. Vance repeated warnings that the U.S. might drop its peace efforts if both sides refuse.