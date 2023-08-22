Zelensky: Montenegro joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

This audio is created with AI assistance

Montenegro has joined the Group of Seven's (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 22.

Zelensky met with Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatovic during the Ukraine-Balkan summit in Athens, thanking him for humanitarian, military, and political support.

According to Ukraine’s Presidential Office, the two leaders discussed Montenegro's assistance in implementing the Ukrainian peace formula ahead of the Global Peace Summit, which Kyiv wants to hold in autumn.

Zelensky and Milatovic also discussed the bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro and assistance to Ukrainian refugees, in particular.

Montenegro has become the 21st country to join the G7's declaration, presented at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. Among the latest to commit were Kosovo, the Baltic states, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece.

The security guarantees are meant to be explicit and long-lasting obligations aimed at bolstering Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. They will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.