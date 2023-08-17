Baltic countries join G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia simultaneously joined the Group of Seven's (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine on Aug. 17.

The countries' prime ministers announced the move in a joint statement in support of Ukraine, pledging to keep aiding Kyiv until its victory in the war against Russia.

"We will work with Ukraine within this multilateral framework to establish security commitments and arrangements that would help Ukraine win this war as soon as possible, support its economic stability and reconstruction, resilience, reform agenda and advance its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," reads the statement.

The Baltic states joined the 16 countries that have already committed to the G7's plans on Ukraine's security guarantees. Among the latest to join were Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Greece.

G7 leaders presented the declaration at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. The Group of Seven comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The declaration envisages that each member would focus on long-term bilateral cooperation to help Ukraine build up a military force capable of defending the country and deterring future Russian aggression.

The cooperation would include providing modern military equipment on land, in the air, and at sea, training, intelligence sharing, developing resistance to cyber and hybrid threats, supporting Ukraine's defense industrial base, and interoperability with NATO forces.

The guarantees will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.