Zelensky: Greece joins G7's security commitments to Ukraine

Greece has become the 14th country to join the Group of Seven (G7) joint declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Aug. 12.

"I thank Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership. We are working together on Ukraine's path to NATO," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Apart from Greece, the countries that have already joined the declaration, announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023, include Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Latvia.

The security guarantees are meant to be explicit and long-lasting obligations with the aim of bolstering Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. They will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Earlier in August, Zelensky said that during the second half of this year, the package of security guarantees for Ukraine will become more concrete.

"We need to make sure that all the decisions made about Ukraine, about Ukrainians, have to be for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people," Zelensky said on Aug. 2.