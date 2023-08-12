Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Greece joins G7's security commitments to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 12, 2023 5:49 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seen during a joint press conference with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greece has become the 14th country to join the Group of Seven (G7) joint declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Aug. 12.

"I thank Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership. We are working together on Ukraine's path to NATO," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Apart from Greece, the countries that have already joined the declaration, announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023, include Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Latvia.

The security guarantees are meant to be explicit and long-lasting obligations with the aim of bolstering Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. They will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Earlier in August, Zelensky said that during the second half of this year, the package of security guarantees for Ukraine will become more concrete.

"We need to make sure that all the decisions made about Ukraine, about Ukrainians, have to be for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people," Zelensky said on Aug. 2.

