North Macedonia joins G7 declaration on Ukraine’s security guarantees

by Daria Bevziuk August 16, 2023 4:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Macedonia has become the 15th country to formally join the G7 security guarantees declaration, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram on Aug.15.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski "for his personal efforts in enhancing the partnership between the two countries." The next step requires the negotiation of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and North Macedonia.

As of now, 15 countries have joined the G7 declaration. Ukraine is currently in negotiations with the US, the UK, and Greece regarding bilateral agreements for security guarantees.

Specific bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and parties to the declaration focus on certain commitments include ensuring the resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, strengthening Ukraine's economic stability, and providing technical and financial assistance for urgent needs.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
