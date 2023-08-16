North Macedonia joins G7 declaration on Ukraine’s security guarantees

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Macedonia has become the 15th country to formally join the G7 security guarantees declaration, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram on Aug.15.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski "for his personal efforts in enhancing the partnership between the two countries." The next step requires the negotiation of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and North Macedonia.

As of now, 15 countries have joined the G7 declaration. Ukraine is currently in negotiations with the US, the UK, and Greece regarding bilateral agreements for security guarantees.

Specific bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and parties to the declaration focus on certain commitments include ensuring the resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, strengthening Ukraine's economic stability, and providing technical and financial assistance for urgent needs.