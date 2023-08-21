Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kosovo joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2023 12:54 PM 2 min read
Albin Kurti, Kosovo's prime minister, during an interview at his office in Pristina, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Ben Kilb/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kosovo has joined the Group of Seven's (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, reported Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

"Ensuring victory for Ukraine — and holding Russia's leaders accountable for their crimes — is essential to the preservation of peace and democracy," Kurti tweeted. "Kosova stands ready to contribute to these efforts."

Kosovo has become the 20th country to join the declaration, presented at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. Among the latest to commit were the Baltic states, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece.

The security guarantees are meant to be explicit and long-lasting obligations aimed at bolstering Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. They will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Richard Cashman: Understanding Russia’s imperial conceits
Understanding Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine as part of an imperial war begun in 2014 has become increasingly commonplace in Euro-Atlantic foreign policy-making circles and amongst a wider group of countries concerned with ending the war. Yet the full range of imperial conceit…
The Kyiv IndependentRichard Cashman

Announcing the decision, Kosovan PM published a statement in support of Ukraine, condemning Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The effects of the conflict have also rippled far beyond Ukraine's borders. In an effort to distract attention from its illegal war, Russia is attempting to destabilize the Western Balkans, with the help of its main autocratic allies in the region," reads the statement.

According to Kurti, since Russia started its all-out war against Ukraine last February, Kosovo has joined U.S. and EU sanctions regime, offered to host up to 5,000 refugees from Ukraine, and "welcomed 18 Ukrainian journalists offering them a safe space to continue their mission of speaking truth to power."

Ukraine hasn't recognized Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, as an independent state after it broke away from Serbia following a war in 1998-99. The U.S. and most EU member states have recognized Kosovo's independence, which was officially declared in 2008.

Carl Bildt: The return of EU enlargement
Strange as it sounds, the European Union’s most successful policy ever has been deeply unpopular in Brussels for the past decade. But now, the view from the bloc’s political and governing institutions is changing. EU enlargement is back on the agenda, and it will remain there. The
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.