The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, India, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States, Russia, War, Peace Plan
Edit post

Zelensky, Modi discuss strengthening cooperation in New York

by Kateryna Hodunova September 24, 2024 5:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss further cooperation on Sept. 24.
President Volodymyr Zelensky met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sept. 24, 2024, in New York, the United States. (Narendra Modi / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi on Sept. 24 in New York, President's Office reported.

Zelensky arrived in New York two days earlier to attend the U.N. General Assembly's High-Level Week. Ukraine's president last met with Modi on Aug. 23 during the Indian official's historic visit to Kyiv.

In New York, Zelensky and Modi discussed trade, economic and defense cooperation, India's involvement in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, and collaboration in educational, scientific, and cultural initiatives, according to the statement.

The two also discussed strengthening cooperation on international platforms, including the U.N. and G20, as well as implementing Ukraine's peace formula and preparing for the second peace summit scheduled for November.

"We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," Modi wrote on X.

Zelensky also thanked the Indian prime minister for "clear support" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting between Zelensky and Modi in New York was the third over the last year.

Ukraine and India approved four cooperation agreements in August during Modi's first visit to Ukraine. The parties did not disclose the details of the deals.

Modi's trip to Ukraine came just weeks after a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders on July 8, hours after Russia bombed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring more than 50.

A historical ally of Russia, India has maintained its close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.

Modi to visit Kyiv after hugging it out with Putin. Can Ukraine crack their alliance?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ukraine on Aug. 23 for a historic visit, the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago. India, the world’s largest country by population and an increasingly powerful player…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.