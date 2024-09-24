Zelensky, Modi discuss strengthening cooperation in New York

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi on Sept. 24 in New York, President's Office reported.

Zelensky arrived in New York two days earlier to attend the U.N. General Assembly's High-Level Week. Ukraine's president last met with Modi on Aug. 23 during the Indian official's historic visit to Kyiv.

In New York, Zelensky and Modi discussed trade, economic and defense cooperation, India's involvement in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, and collaboration in educational, scientific, and cultural initiatives, according to the statement.

The two also discussed strengthening cooperation on international platforms, including the U.N. and G20, as well as implementing Ukraine's peace formula and preparing for the second peace summit scheduled for November.

"We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," Modi wrote on X.

Zelensky also thanked the Indian prime minister for "clear support" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting between Zelensky and Modi in New York was the third over the last year.

Ukraine and India approved four cooperation agreements in August during Modi's first visit to Ukraine. The parties did not disclose the details of the deals.

Modi's trip to Ukraine came just weeks after a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders on July 8, hours after Russia bombed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring more than 50.

A historical ally of Russia, India has maintained its close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.