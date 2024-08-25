Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit.

In a conversation shared on his social media on Aug. 25 with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit. Kyiv is looking for a host among the countries in the Global South.

The inaugural Peace Summit for Ukraine took place on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock. The summit, jointly organized by Ukraine and Switzerland, marked a significant step in Ukraine's pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war. The event drew delegations from 92 countries and eight global organizations converging to discuss key aspects of Zelensky's "Peace Formula."

The summit focused on three critical points from this 10-point plan: nuclear and energy security, food security, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and deportees. The summit culminated in a final communiqué signed by almost 80 countries, including Ukraine, along with four European institutions.

"But I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique," Zelensky emphasized during the Aug. 25th meeting.

The Ukrainian president also said that during his meeting with Modi, they discussed all the points from the communique and the previous peace summit. Modi arrived in Kyiv early on Aug. 23. He became the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.