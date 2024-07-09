Skip to content
Zelensky says Indian PM's embrace with Putin a 'huge disappointment' after Russian mass attack on Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2024 10:17 AM 2 min read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Russia on July 8, 2024. (Narendra Modi/Twitter)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 9 that he was disappointed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid Russia's attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8 in what was his first trip to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched a missile attack against Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and others on the morning of July 8, killing at least 38 and injuring over 170. One missile struck the building of the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center.

While Western officials condemned the Russian attack, Modi posted a photo of himself shaking hands and hugging Putin, voicing hope for "cementing the bonds of friendship" between the two nations.

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," Zelensky wrote on X.

Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia. pic.twitter.com/eDdgDr0USZJuly 8, 2024

The Russian military struck the children's hospital with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU), killing at least two people and injuring at least 50.

Russia launched another attack against Kyiv later during the day, with debris damaging a maternity hospital in another district, killing seven people.

New Delhi has been calling for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine but has been simultaneously fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

While India participated in Ukraine's global peace summit in June, Modi did not attend personally, and India's representative did not ultimately sign the joint communique.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:41 AM

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
