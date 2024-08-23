India, Ukraine approve four cooperation agreements, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine and India have approved four cooperation agreements, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 23 during a visit to Kyiv by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, we have approved… four documents between Ukraine and India during this historic visit by Prime Minister Modi," Zelensky said.

"These are the spheres of medicine, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture."

Zelensky also said a joint statement "on the development of strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our countries, and military and technical cooperation" had been prepared.

"All this should be strengthened,"he added.

Modi arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Aug. 23, the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

Following the meeting, Modi and Zelensky commemorated Ukrainian children killed during Russia's full-scale war.

A total of 570 children have been killed and more than 1,520 have been injured since the beginning of Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug. 21.

"Children in every country deserve to be safe. We must make it possible," Zelensky said.

Modi's visit to Ukraine comes just weeks after a trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders on July 8, hours after Russia bombed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people.

A historical ally of Russia, India has maintained its close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.