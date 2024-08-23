Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, India, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Kyiv
Edit post

India, Ukraine approve four cooperation agreements, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2024 4:48 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applaud during the ceremony of documents signing after their talks in Mariinskyi Palace, on August 23, 2024 (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine and India have approved four cooperation agreements, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 23 during a visit to Kyiv by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, we have approved… four documents between Ukraine and India during this historic visit by Prime Minister Modi," Zelensky said.

"These are the spheres of medicine, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture."

Zelensky also said a joint statement "on the development of strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our countries, and military and technical cooperation" had been prepared.

"All this should be strengthened,"he added.

Modi arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Aug. 23, the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

Following the meeting, Modi and Zelensky commemorated Ukrainian children killed during Russia's full-scale war.

A total of 570 children have been killed and more than 1,520 have been injured since the beginning of Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug. 21.

"Children in every country deserve to be safe. We must make it possible," Zelensky said.

Modi's visit to Ukraine comes just weeks after a trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders on July 8, hours after Russia bombed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people.

A historical ally of Russia, India has maintained its close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.

Modi to visit Kyiv after hugging it out with Putin. Can Ukraine crack their alliance?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ukraine on Aug. 23 for a historic visit, the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago. India, the world’s largest country by population and an increasingly powerful player…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.