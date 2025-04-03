The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed
General Staff: Russia has lost 919,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2025 8:35 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in trenches in the war zone of Donbas on May 3, 2022 (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 919,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 3.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,521 tanks, 21,902 armored fighting vehicles, 42,775 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,625 artillery systems, 1,348 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,597 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘It’s a trap’ — Trump’s US minerals deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership
The ongoing saga of the U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal has already caused seismic ruptures between Kyiv and Washington, temporarily costing Ukraine American military support and crucial intelligence sharing. Yet in the quest to placate U.S. President Donald Trump, and secure his support in the…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

